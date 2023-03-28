Spurs “One on One” features Tony Parker and Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan came into the league with high expectations from Spurs fans. He’s young (turning 20 in May), and developing into a go-to player at a rapid pace. His trajectory might remind older fans of Tony parker, so it makes sense that the Spurs paired them together for this installment of the “One on One” series which has been setting up conversations between current players and Spurs legends.

It should come as no surprise that the two had a lot in common, from their diverse backgrounds to their youthful emersion into the sport of basketball.

Tony hosted Sochan at his gym in his residence which is packed with Parker’s action figure collection. The collection was on display last year at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

This is one of the more intriguing conversations. Personally, I could have listened to them hang out for a lot longer. All the institutional knowledge merging with one in the trenches.

