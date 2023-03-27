Zach Collins drops 21 points in Spurs blowout loss to Celtics

Coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards this past Friday, the Spurs looked to compete for an upset victory over the Celtics in Boston. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan were out due to their respective injuries, so the Spurs played shorthanded (that seems to be a common theme this season). After leading the first quarter 32-30, the Celtics closed the gap and led by 10 at halftime, 68-58. If one hoped for the Spurs to get back into the contest, the second half would evaporate said hopes. The Spurs were outscored 69-35 the entire second half as they eventually ended up losing 137-93.

Zach Collins led the way for the Spurs finishing with 21 points (18 in the first half), seven rebounds, and four assists.

Catch and Shoot badge activated! Zach knocks down the wide-open three early in the first.

How bout another one?

Devin Vassell with the silky up-and-under finish! He finished with nine points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Dev pullin' out the moves early pic.twitter.com/IsvMiYz3qY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 26, 2023

Known for his shooting, Doug McDermott has been surprising a lot of people this past week (and the whole season) by showing off his dunking ability! Here he gets a wide-open slam after a fantastic pass from Sandro Mamukelashvili. Doug finished with seven points, a rebound, and an assist.

DOUG DUNK DOUG DUNK DOUG DUNK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5wdRJQE2OI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 26, 2023

Dribble pull-up game! Devin sinks the three over Robert Williams III.

Malaki Branham gets to his spot and sinks the jumper over Sam Hauser. He’s been such a bright spot for the Spurs on offense (especially post-all-star break). He finished with 15 points, three rebounds, and an assist.

silky smooooth ‍ pic.twitter.com/7Q3UrKKAEP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 26, 2023

MAMU COAST TO COAST! Sandro grabs the defensive board and takes the fastbreak himself for the and-one finish! Mamu finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Always try to keep the play alive. Romeo Langford shows how active he is by stealing the ball off the Williams III rebound for an easy layup. Romeo finished with eight points, two rebounds, and two steals.

r

It’s always great seeing former Spurs during the season, especially Derrick White.

Always good to see old friends Great seeing you again, @Dwhite921! pic.twitter.com/kUbqEO8CJ2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 27, 2023

And finally, here are the full game highlights.