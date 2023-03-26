It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Celtics

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have their second and last meeting with the Celtics this season, losing the previous one on January 7 by 5 points, 116-121. January feels like years ago, but on that day, the Jays (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) scored a combined 63 points, overcoming a balanced attack from the Silver and Black, with 7 players scoring in double digits.

The Celtics are in second place in the eastern conference, two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks with 8 games to play. Today’s game is important for the Celtics, as they really want to avoid having to play the Sixers until the conference finals.

There is a schedule conflict with today’s game and the Elite Eight game between Texas and Miami for a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. Due to the miracle of digital recording, I’ll be able to watch both games, but it’s up in the air which one I’ll watch live. Do I watch March Madness with the Horns, or the Spurs playing out their string (March Badness?) in Boston? I have a feeling that the Spurs will end up surprising some people. I’m just not sure what kind of surprise is in store today.

Game Prediction:

Julian Champagnie will block a Jayson Tatum three-point shot.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

March 26, 2023 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



