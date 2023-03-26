HemisFair takes center stage in Episode 25 of The Ring of The Rowel

When I first joined Pounding The Rock, I wrote about my earliest experiences with the Spurs. My childhood was peppered with trips to HemisFair Arena during the second decade of the San Antonio Spurs.

HemisFair was a sight to behold, and Episode 25 of the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel does a wonderful job of raising those memories back into focus.

There’s a wonderful clip of Red McCombs talking about how the city supported the use of the space as well as the expansion of the structure itself. I do recall being up there. I personally did not remember the addition of the upper later of seating.

The Baseline Bums and the excitement of the crowd. There was a cacophony unique to the space and the fans who provided it.

HemisFair was the place where I met Johnny Moore. It was where my childhood friends and I had some of our first outings. HemisFair was where we cut loose and became very vocal lifelong Spurs fans.

How many of you all attended games back in the beginning when the franchise was just beginning to take shape?

Share your stories in the comments.

