San Antonio vs. Washington, Final Score: Spurs fall to Wizards, 136-124

The San Antonio Spurs are in D.C. after back-to-back blowout losses against New Orleans and Milwaukee. Despite facing a depth issue with injuries on the team, the Spurs are in Washington with hopes of being the Wizards, who have been average this season in the west. Keldon is in the game tonight, and the Spurs are looking to break their losing streak this evening.

Observations

Mamu continues to be impressive. He is smart with his passes, good on defense, a good shooter, and is smart on the court. Its no surprise as to why he is a fan favorite.

Mamu to Keita Solid

the fake. the drop-off. the DUNK‼️ pic.twitter.com/JvcGKa1W5W — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2023

Watching Dougie McBuckets behind the arc all season is what he's mostly known for. But these little gems right here is why he’s an asset on the Spurs. Don’t sleep on McDermott in transition.

Tre Jones is a starter at point guard tonight, and has good ball handling skills. Throughout the season, he's been improving in multiple facets, and has 10 assists this evening.

Davonte Graham hits the strings in the third, leading to a huge 5-point possession and giving the Spurs a lead 84-80- largest of the evening.

Keldon nails his first three in the third, and has 22 points total for the evening. He didn’t force an opening, and let the ball come to him naturally in that possession. Beautiful. I will never get tired of 3-point Keldon.

The Mustang from deeep pic.twitter.com/UrmX4xTvGC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 25, 2023

That was a bogus call on McDermott. There was no contact.

Spurs getting outscored in the 4th, which has been the story of the season.

Up Next, the Spurs face the Celtics in Boston. Tipoff is at 5:00pm CST.