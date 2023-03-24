Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

One of the tasks I have to do to set up a game thread is to pick a photo to run with the article. Writers at PTR have access to a great library of images from really talented pros, but the main criteria is that we want to use a photo that contains players that are available for the game. With all of the change in the Spurs roster and injuries, it’s been a tough task this season. So, here’s Kristaps Porzingis ...

The game against the Bucks on Wednesday provided a good measuring stick for how competitive the Spurs are against a championship contending level of competition, and the answer is that they’re not ready to compete at that level. It was expected, but still not all that fun to watch. There were still some bright spots, and tonight we’re hoping for some more bright spots Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and possibly Doug McDermott may all return to action. The Wizards aren’t a great defensive team like the Bucks, so it’s probable that the Spurs offense will be able to come up a little structure and make some plays tonight. With 9 games left to play and a 4 game cushion on the Hornets to remain in the third worst position, winning or losing won’t have much impact tonight, but getting a spectacular Mamu dunk highlight would be a fun outcome.

[Science Fiction] Game Prediction:

When Sandro Mamukelashvili checks into the game, he will have tatoos only on the right side of his body, which will eventually be shown to be because he was replaced with mirror universe Mamu after the Bucks game when the Spurs team plane flew through a dimensional rift on the trip to DC. The Spurs will keep mirror universe Mamu on the roster, because they need bigs.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

March 24, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



