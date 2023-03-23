Former Spurs fan favorite Boban Marjanovic sits with Bill Schoening

Bill Schoneing, long time radio voice of the San Antonio Spurs, launched Episode 16 of his Sound of Spurs podcast.

His guest, Boban Marjanovic, only spent one year in san Antonio, but it was enough to solidify his popularity among fans.

The Serbian took to The Alamo City stating “every time I came to San Antonio my heart was beeping...it was exciting.”

Boban was in San Antonio recently as his most recent team, the Houston Rockets, made a stop.

Bill’s interviews are very relaxed. His relationship with the players is comforting. making the podcast enjoyable and informative.

Boban has parlayed his infectious likeability into commercial success - literally. We will take a deeper dive into his sponsorships as well as his film debut this summer.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.