It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Bucks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s the second night of a road back-to-back, and the Spurs are 0-2 on SEGAROBATOBAs this season. They’re also just 0-1 on SEGAHOBATOBAs, which goes to show that if you slice the data really thin, sometimes you get not a lot to write about, but at least I made up an unwieldy acronym or two.

Last night, the short-handed Spurs were blown out from start to finish by a Pelicans squad that is trying their best to get into the play-in despite missing their best player. New Orleans isn’t a bad team, but the Silver and Black with four-fifth of the starting lineup out definitely is. It’s possible that Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Zach Collins could return tonight, but they’re facing the NBA’s best team this season, the soaring Bucks. Led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, they have plenty of talent around him, and Brook Lopez is possibly having his best season as a pro this year.

On paper, this is a huge mismatch, but these Spurs have tended to play more competitively against elite teams than against the league’s bottom dwellers. Remember, this is the team that lost by 32 to the western conference cellar denizen Rockets, and then they beat the Nuggets by 8 in the next game a few days later. There are only 10 games left in the season, and with a 4 game cushion under the Charlotte Hornets, I’m pretty sure that Pop is going to let the guys play, so let’s see how it turns out in Milwaukee.

Game Prediction:

Devonte’ Graham will debut in the Jeff Davis Law Firm commercials during the game, spouting Davis’s famous tag line: “There’s only one number to remember, and it’s FOUR!”

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks

March 22, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.