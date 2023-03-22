The bare Spurs bear a big loss to the Pelicans

The great Dana Carvey, impersonating the late Ross Perot, once said, “You can’t put a porcupine in the barn and light it on fire and expect it to make licorice.” That’s how it felt tonight when the Spurs tried to make licorice with a skeleton crew of willing players. Already missing their usual starters Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Zach Collins, the rest of the good guys simply did not have enough porcupine to light a win for San Antonio.

Sandro Mamukelashvili led the team with 20 points along with 3 steals. while Tre Jones and Devonte’ Graham each poured in 15 points.

The bank is not open on Tuesdays. I mean, it is, but not when I remember that I need to go to the bank, and it’s like 10 PM on a Tuesday, and now I cannot go to the bank, and those quesalupas aren’t going to eat themselves. (Looks up quesalupas on internet, proceeds to be sad)

Anyway, Doug McDermott came back after missing two games to give us this gem of a bank shot.

Blake Wesley had 3 steals tonight, and he’s also quickly stealing my heart. I mean that’s one thing to be excited about, yeah? The young man’s athleticism was on display on the defensive end. Although not really that too early to say, it’ll be interesting to see how Wesley develops with another off season working with the Spurs coaching staff.

Cleared for takeoff pic.twitter.com/7nPXHrnqjB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 22, 2023

Second-year player Sandro Mamukelashvili had a career high in points with 20 on 7-14 shooting. Filling in for Zach Collins, he was able to fill the box score in points, steals (3) , and rebounds (5). The former Indiana Pacers second-round pick will look to make his mark while he has the opportunity. The big man’s minutes have steadily increased to the tune of cracking the 20-minute playing time mark in 4 of the last 5 games.

Jones getting a little crafty with his moves to get to the basket on this play. Jones is also a craft beer connoisseur. I don’t know that for sure, but he seems like a Left Hand Milk Stout kind of guy.

thru traffic pic.twitter.com/rO8uE8Ryyr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 22, 2023

RE. JECTED. I was hunting for ways to include Julian Champagnie into these highlights because mainly I like saying Julian Champagnie. What a proverbially bubbly name.

Julian with the REJECTION ❌ pic.twitter.com/5HDaktfB1k — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 22, 2023

Malaki Branham showed off his perfect form on this beautiful-looking three-point shot. The rookie is receiving all the minutes he can play, but he’ll look to develop consistency in his game during these valuable opportunities through the end of the season.

MALAKI FOR 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/KUG7DuWa1V — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 22, 2023

Jones to Mamukelashvili for the put-in. If you’ve never seen me write those eight specific words, then you’re definitely in the Matrix because what non-robot would have guessed those very particular names strung together on the best Spurs blog site on the internet? That brings me back: The Matrix was both a good movie and basketball player who helped Dirk Nowitzski topple the “Big 3” of Miami back in 2011.

It’s the journey, not the end that matters. But boy, you’d have to really love the Spurs (like me and our beloved, fellow readers!) to keep riding this current journey.

That being said, together they can return the Spurs to glory. Please be sooner than later, kthanksbye.

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs continue their road trip by heading up north to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.