Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks

It’s been quite the season for the Milwaukee Bucks. At 51-20, they have the NBA’s best record, a result of the otherworldly powers of perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokoumpo, All NBA defender Jrue Holiday, and arguably the deepest roster in the league. It’s all the more impressive when you consider that coach Mike Budenholzer’s club was without Khris Middleton for much of the year, a 2x All Star that’s been their closer in so many important games the last few seasons. Milwaukee went undefeated in February, eventually winning an NBA-best 16 games in a row, and have had a successful March to this point too with a 7-3 record.

The Spurs, meanwhile, find themselves on a road SEGABABA against one of the NBA’s best home teams this season. With the year beginning to wind down and with how historically cautious head coach Gregg Popovich has been with his group, there’s no telling who suits up tonight after last night’s game in New Orleans, a game in which many of the Spurs’ main pieces sat for a variety of ailments and rest purposes. Whoever is in uniform tonight though will certainly have their hands full with a Bucks team that has looked like the team to beat.

San Antonio Spurs (18-52) vs Milwaukee Bucks (51-20)

March 22, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries:Zach Collins (day to day), Keldon Johnson (day to day), Jeremy Sochan (day to day) Devin Vassell (day to day ), Charles Bassey (OUT), Khem Birch (knee - OUT),

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder (day to day), Meyers Leonard (day to day), Goran Dragic (OUT)

What to watch for

There is no one that puts as much pressure on an opposing team as the Greek Freak. Not only is he the head of the snake for the Bucks on offense, but his defense and rebounding have the potential to make it a very long night for the opponent. The best way to guard him is to try and bait him into jumpers, but he doesn’t settle very often these days and has enough moves and finesse with his back to the basket and on the drive to compensate.

Nearly 45% of looks generated by the Milwaukee offense are 3 pointers. The Bucks shoot 40 three pointers a night and make nearly 15, both marks ranking 4th in the league.

Devin Vassell has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 2 games. He’s scored at least 20 in at least 3 straight games just twice this season, the last time over a 3-game span from November 27th - December 1st.

Brook Lopez is having a ridiculous season. After missing most of last season with a back injury, Lopez has slipped right back into his role as Milwaukee’s anchor on defense. His work on that end this season has garnered much praise and potential Defensive Player of the Year consideration, but he’s also been huge for Milwaukee on offense. His 38% mark from 3 on nearly 5 attempts a night plays a big part in opening the halfcourt up for Giannis.

For the Bucks fan’s perspective, please visit Brew Hoops.

If you’d like to, you may follow along with the game on our Twitter profile (@poundingtherock) or visit our Game Thread!