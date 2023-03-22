The Ring of the Rowel highlights the 2005 Spurs Championship

As the Spurs 50th season continues, The Ring of the Rowel, the official Spurs docuseries, take two episodes to highlight the Spurs 2005 Championship, their third successful title run.

Episode 23 brings some great past players back- Brent Barry, Robert Horry, and Bruce Bowen alongside Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

The Ring of the Rowel “05 Championship” Part 1 takes us from the beginning of the postseason up to the tip off of the 2005 NBA Finals.

The Spurs faced off with the defending 2004 Champion Detroit Pistons. They were looking to clinch their third ring in seven seasons.

But before that, they had to get out of the Western Conference alive.

They had an impressive reaction after losing their first game in the playoffs. The Spurs settled in taking the next four games and knocking the Denver Nuggets out of contention.

Next, the Spurs faced the Seattle Super Sonics and sent them home before besting the Steve Nash led Phoenix Suns.

A great rivalry of the era, the Mike D’Antoni coached Suns and Pop’s Spurs lit up the hardwood each time they met, but the stakes were never higher than during Playoff elimination.

Episode 24, or Part 2, picks up with that historic seven-game series that was riveting until the end.

Reliving each of the Spurs championships is a great way to commemorate the culmination of a half-century in San Antonio.

Obviously, there is still more to come.

