San Antonio vs. New Orleans Final Score: Spurs Blown Out by Pelicans in 84-119 loss

In their first matchup of a 4-game road trip, the Spurs were outmatched from start to finish, leading to a 84-119 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Spurs were without four of their key contributors, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan among others on the injury report. A shorthanded San Antonio squad struggled to find their footing on the offense end, shooting 35% from the field.

Tre Jones and Sandro Mamukelashvili led the way for the limited Spurs. Jones put up 15 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in his 32 minutes. Mamukelashvili led the Spurs in scoring with 20 points, adding in 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals on 3-6 shooting from three point range. Devonte Graham had a solid game against his former team, adding 15 points off of the bench.

Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 32 points on 10-16 shooting, and was 10-10 from the free throw line. The Pelicans dominated the Spurs inside, outscoring them 56-32 in the paint. They also shot 86% on 22 trips to the line, while San Antonio was 11-19 on free throws. Their size won them the battle on the boards as well, out-rebounding the Spurs 48 to 33.

San Antonio will look to bounce back on the second game of their back-to-back against the NBA’s best record holding Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night, March 22nd.