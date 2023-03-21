Join PtR for the Spurs for Fan Appreciation Night

We are rapidly approaching the end of the Spurs historic 50th season. It hasn’t been their best year, but a look a wins and losses also doesn’t give the complete story.

There has been a lot of growth in the youth movement which has counterbalanced the bevy of injuries that befell the Silver & Black.

As the season winds down, get yourself to the last home game and wish The Good Guys a great offseason. Take one more look at what has transpired.

This season alludes to hope. Hope for a better 2023-24 season. Hope for a few more pieces of the puzzle that will usher in a new era of Spurs basketball. Hope that the rise of dynasty is coming, showing the basketball world once again that taking a group of young men who are willing to look beyond themselves and participate and shape something bigger and better than any given player or coach, or game or moment.

We are all looking to the promises handed down from Gervin to Robinson to Duncan and now to Keldon and Sochan, Vassell and Jones.

Oh, and by the way, everyone in attendance at the final home game of 2023 will receive a 50th anniversary commemorative coffee table book. This one keepsake is a must for every Spurs fan.

Pounding the Rock Special offer for the 50th Anniversary Coffee Table Book Giveaway!

PTR 50th Anniversary Coffee Table Book Package Includes:

Discounted Spurs Game Ticket

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Early Access Passes (Arrive 2 hours early and sit Courtside to watch your favorite players warm up)

Every Fan Receives a 50th Anniversary Coffee Table Book

Mark you calendar for March 29 and get your tickets HERE.

You know I will be there with my favorite game night sidekick. Hope to see you there!

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.