How the NCAA can predict the Spurs draft picks

I have never kept up with college basketball. It’s a time commitment that I have just not been ready to make. I do typically amp up a bit when March Madness kicks off, but this Spring Break has come and gone and I have yet to catch minute of the festivities.

Have any of you got some light to shed on there prospects who are shining?

I remember a few seasons back seeing Donte DiVincenzo in the NCAA Finals when he scored 31 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots.

It’s moments like that when a player you never heard of has the gamer of their life right before your very eyes.

What takeaways do you all have so far? Who’s been added to your radar that wasn’t there before?

