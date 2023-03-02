It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pacers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

In the words of the immortal Jonathan Coulton, “Steak tastes better when I take my Steak tastes better pill.” The Spurs finished the Rodeo Road Trip on a positive note against the Jazz with a defensive gem of a 102-94 win, and life just seems a little less dreary over at the Barrington household, as the Spurs played well enough for 48 minutes to end the game with more points than their opponent, which has been a rare occurrence in 2023, just three times so far.

Tonight could mark the return of Devin Vassell to the lineup, and with Malaki Branham having to leave the game in Utah early with a back issue, it could be good timing for the Silver and Black. Also, Keldon Johnson looked like he might have tweaked his ankle late in the game, so his playing time bears watching tonight even though he’s not listed on the injury report. Jeremy Sochan started slow against the Jazz, but finished strong as he helped to lead the team to a win, and the talented rookie could have another big night tonight. Tonight’s game is on KENS 5, so if you’re in the Central Texas area, break out the rabbit ears for a night of old time television.

Game Prediction:

After Tyrese Halliburton has carne guisada tacos for breakfast, he will request to be left in Texas for an extra few days, where he will catch both games against the Rockets. Unfortunately, his return from injury for the Pacers will be delayed by an unexplained weight gain.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

March 2, 2023 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.