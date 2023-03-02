Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

The Pacers had just as rough a start to 2023 as the Spurs did. While Indiana never had a streak reach the quantity of San Antonio’s, the Pacers were mired in a funk through much of January and February, and while they never had a double-digit losing streak like the Spurs, they were on the losing end of 17 out of 20 contests at one point. There’s been hope in the Indiana press that this team could turn a corner, though, and Indiana has now won 3 of their last 4. They’re riding a 2-game winning streak into the AT&T Center tonight, picking up Ws against the Orlando Magic and new-look Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, it was obviously a rough month away from the AT&T Center for the Spurs, but it had to feel good for them picking up that win against Utah at the very end of the 2023 Rodeo Road Trip. March is heavy on home games for the young Silver and Black, providing a perfect environment for Greg Popovich to continue his task of teaching these youngsters how to play the game at the professional level. Perhaps the taste of Tuesday’s victory will have them out there tonight ready to give it there all to pick up another one. Even in a season that was written off before it even began, winning is still a LOT of fun!

San Antonio Spurs (15-47) vs Indiana Pacers (28-35)

March 2, 2023 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Malaki Branham (back - day to day), Devin Vassell (knee - PROBABLE), Romeo Langford (thigh - OUT), Khem Birch (knee - OUT), Tre Jones (foot - OUT), Isaiah Roby (ankle - OUT)

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton (calf strain - QUESTIONABLE), Kendall Brown (OUT)

What to watch for

UPDATE - Devin Vassell was listed as, “probable,” for tonight’s game. Vassell will be making his first appearance in a game following knee surgery that he underwent in January. He last played on January 2nd when the Spurs took on the Nets.

Indiana's All Star this season, Tyrese Haliburton, is questionable for tonight's game with a calf injury. In his 3rd season and first full year with Indiana, Haliburton is averaging 20 points and 10 assists a game, one of 4 players to be averaging double-digit assists. The other 3? James Harden, Trae Young, and Nikola Jokic. Not bad company at all.

Keldon Johnson rebounded from a poor shooting performance in the first game against the Jazz with 25 on a very efficient 12-19 from the field. Johnson has yet to exhibit a competent in-between game (he only has 89 total attempts between 10 feet and the 3 point line) but it feels like he has 2-3 insane finishes at the rim a game that just leave you asking, “How the heck did he make that?”

Former Spur George Hill was once again traded to Indiana. Hill, who was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks, hasn’t appeared in a game since playing 10 minutes back on February 14th. The Pacers acquired Hill with the hope that he would be a great veteran presence for their young team, a role that he willingly accepted. You could read a great story on that from the IndyStar here.

8th year vet Miles Turner is having a career year. The 6’11” center, who us averaging career highs in a number of statistics, is averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks a night and is hitting his 3-pointers at a 40% clip this season.

The Spurs may have ended their 16-game losing streak, but there is one more streak left to conquer: The Spurs have lost 5 straight at home, their last win in San Antonio coming way back on January 17 against a Nets team that still had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster. A win tonight would also secure San Antonio’s first win streak since they won 3 in a row back in early December

For the Pacer fan’s perspective, please visit Indy Corn Rows.

If you’d like to, you may follow along with the game on our Twitter profile (@poundingtherock) or visit our Game Thread!