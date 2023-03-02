Spurs Camps have your Spring Break covered

From the Spurs Organization’s press release:

Your Spurs Spring Break Plans Have Arrived!

Join us for our Spurs Spring Break Basketball Camps in San Antonio or Austin on March 13-16. Our Spring Break Camp is a 4-day program designed to build on the fundamentals of the game. Boys and girls from ages 7-14 are welcome to participate. Each registered camper will receive basketball training with our Spurs Sports Academy coaches, a Spurs Camp jersey, and two (2) complimentary tickets to a San Antonio or Austin Spurs game during Spring Break week.

In the past, these camps have been visited by active and former Spurs players as well as coaches and assistant coaches. It is a wonderful opportunity for your child to get the fundamentals and have fun in the process.

For the San Antonio camp, click HERE.

For the Austin camp, click HERE.

