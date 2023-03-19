It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Hawks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Honestly, I’ve been pretty much unconcerned about the Spurs losing games this year, because I knew that was the plan going in, but Thursday night’s game was different. The Spurs dominated the Grizzlies for two and a half quarters and then played a series of lineups that seemed designed to lose the game. It’s almost impossible to lose a 29 point lead in under 20 minutes, but the oddball collection of mismatched rejects on the court (along with one or two actual NBA players) managed to make it go away in impressive fashion. I mean, give the Grizzlies credit, they took what was offered, and ran away with it in overtime, but it was awful to watch. I honestly feel like everyone who paid for a ticket should have been refunded by the team after that game.

Tonight the Spurs face the Atlanta Hawks, led by Trae Young and former Spur Dejounte Murray. Some fans have hard feelings about how the former Spurs guard left the team, but since the Spurs got a pretty adequate return on the trade, in my opinion, it’s not really worth the upset, and I hope that Dejounte gets a warm welcome in the AT&T Center. It still would be nice to see the Spurs ruin his first return to his former team’s arena with a loss. That would require that the coach execute a strategy to actually win the game, which I no longer trust Pop to do. Let’s see what happens.

This is the last game of the current homestand, and eight of the final 12 games for the Spurs are on the road, most of them against teams fighting for playoff position. This should be one of the last opportunities for a home win, so hopefully the Spurs can take advantage. The Spurs have almost locked up one of the bottom three slots in the league standings, so a win or two couldn’t hurt, could it?

Dejounte Murray will refuse to pass the ball to Trae Young with time running out, taking a long three-point shot that will miss badly, sealing a win for the Silver and Black.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks

March 19, 2023 | 3:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



