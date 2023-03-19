Spurs and those adorable commercials

I don’t know about you, but I have missed the San Antonio Spurs H-E-B commercials.

Episode 22 of The Ring of the Rowel celebrates those times when members of the San Antonio Spurs are featured in commercials. Whether they be national spots like Tim Duncan in an American Express Ad, or Sean Elliott in a local Taco Cabana spot, members of the Spurs.

Spurs also appear in feature films form David Robinson in Forget Paris to Dennis Rodman as an “action” star. Tony parker’s music career placed him in music videos. Everywhere you look, the Spurs are there.

But no matter where you see the Spurs, the H-E-B spots are the highlight of time outs for those watching the game form home.

Enjoy.

