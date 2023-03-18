The starters did their jobs in Spurs’ chippy loss to the Grizzlies

For about two and a half quarters, it was looking like the Spurs were ready to give fans another treat against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies, getting their lead as high as 29 in the third quarter and seemingly on their way to breaking the three-point record they had set just earlier this week before going completely inept, losing the lead, and falling in overtime. However, like all games, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t without its highlights, and the starters did their job in this one, posting 91 of their 120 points despite Jeremy Sochan contributing just three points in eight minutes before reaggravating an injury and sitting.

The leading scorer of the game was Devin Vassell, who seems to be slowly finding his form again, posting 25 points in 21 attempts, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. It wasn’t his most efficient shooting night, with shooting lines of 43/33/67, but it’s a step in the right direction and shows he’s not afraid to keep shooting.

Zach Collins continued his offensive tear and is nearly unstoppable right now. Even a rest game in between didn’t stop him from posting another big scoring night with 24 points, 4-10 from three — including the one that looked like it might save the Spurs in overtime — plus 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

YESSIR ZACH pic.twitter.com/xfH0mAc0ad — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 18, 2023

Assuming the Spurs pick up the final year of his contract next season, he’s going to be a bargain. He seems to have the fouling under control, now he just needs to start working on staying calm, not being agitated by trash talk, and stop getting into unnecessary scuffles. The Spurs don’t need a Luka Doncic or Dylan Brooks who gets 16+ technicals per season and faces suspensions down the stretch. Be the agitator, not the agitated.

Keldon Johnson had it going early in his 21-point outing, including hitting four threes — a couple on the unconventional side. After getting the ball back from a Brooks deflection, he nails the pullup three in transition.

KJ for threeeee pic.twitter.com/dOyUNAlkRR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 18, 2023

Then, in the second half, he hit this awkward pull up three with his feet most definitely not set in the correct position, but all’s well that ends well.

Got IT pic.twitter.com/NZeCqT4HoK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 18, 2023

While the bench didn’t carry much of the scoring load, Sandro Mamukelashvili continued to make his case for a spot on the team next season, and this creative pass fake and reverse around Jaren Jackson Jr showed he’s more than just a spot up shooter. He also had a whopping 14 rebounds in 23 minutes last night.

Mamu gettin' crafty pic.twitter.com/Q5yP6fHvHu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 18, 2023

Finally, the full game highlights.