What We Learned From The Spurs Loss to the Grizzlies

The Spurs loss to the Memphis Grizzlies resembled a first round NCAA Tournament matchup so closely, it was actually pretty amusing.

You have the underdog low seed (or the third-worst record in the NBA) facing off against a blue blood with some question marks (star player not playing for a Western Conference contender.) The underdog comes out with something to prove and nothing to lose. They full court trap, pressure the powerhouse and make them uncomfortable from the jump. And of course they shoot the lights out on the other end. It’s the perfect formula for an upset in March.

But the top seed is ranked that high for a reason. They have talent, and if you give them a window, they will get back in the game. That’s what happened to the Spurs tonight. Their “cinderella story” was squashed by a team destined for the playoffs, because they couldn't hold the lead they built. Blowing a 29-point lead in 19:09 of game time seems somehow impossible, but as Spurs fans have seen, anything is possible with this team – good or bad.

Glass half empty outlook, this is one of the more brutal losses of the season. Turning the ball over with sloppy play, and letting the Grizzlies hang around by getting out in transition, and finding easy buckets in the paint. The Grizz turned San Antonio over 20 times, and outscored them 60 to 34 in the paint. Everything the Silver and Black did so well in the first half, was outdone by doing the opposite of it in the second.

Glass half full outlook (and I’m an optimist, so sue me,) they are clearly getting better! When the main core of players are playing together, they look pretty dang good. They move the ball extremely well, have just enough shooting to go on big runs, and compete on the defensive end. Individually they are improving as well.

Keldon Johnson has the spirit you need from a leader on the floor, and is starting to shoot the three with more confidence (he was 4-11). Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are looking more comfortable with the pace of the NBA. Devin Vassell finally looked a little more like his pre-injury self, with 25 points on 9-21 shooting, with 5 assists added in. Zach Collins has stepped into the starting role and looked like a real piece for the rebuild.

Despite the progress, this loss was evidence of the one thing this team is severely missing: a star. In moments like the 4th quarter and overtime, teams need a stabilizing force. Someone who the ball will find whenever you need a score. Unfortunately, this roster just doesn’t have that at the moment. Johnson is one hell of a competitor, and has closed out some fun games this year, but he’s still too one-dimensional as a scorer to thrive in these situations. They need a dynamic, go-to guy in the clutch. Which is why they’ve put themselves in the position they are in, as the now second-worst team in the NBA, to get a star.

The game against Memphis was a loss in the sense that they were defeated in a single NBA game. But it’s a win in the sense that these young players got clutch time experience against a good team that puts them in a better position to win these games down the road. Hopefully those future close games will come with a young star in tow, thanks to losses like this.

