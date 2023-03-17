San Antonio vs. Memphis, Final Score: Spurs blow 29-point lead in 126-120 OT loss to the Grizzlies

It looked like San Antonio would run away with a big win over a top-3 Western Conference foe when they went into halftime with a 23-point lead. But sloppy play on both ends let the Grizzlies get back in the game, outscoring the Silver and Black 80 to 51 in the second half and overtime. Memphis secured the win in overtime with timely scoring from Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks to take home the 126-120 victory.

The Spurs were led by three 20-point scorers, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. Collins had the most complete game, finishing with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. The Grizzlies were led by their all-defense caliber big man Jaren Jackson Jr. on both sides of the ball, he put up 28 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks, bothering shots all night. It was another strong shooting night for the Spurs, who went 38.5% from beyond-the-arc, but coughed the ball over 20 times and allowed 15 offensive rebounds, allowing the Grizz to get back in the game.

Jeremy Sochan and Keita Bates-Diop both left the game with injuries, and did not play in the second half.

The Spurs will get a chance to bounce back at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, March 19th.