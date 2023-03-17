It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Thirteen. That’s how many games are left in the season for the Silver and Black this season, and tonight they’re facing the Memphis Grizzlies, who are facing a bit of turmoil with Ja Morant’s 8-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Memphis is 3-3 so far during Morant’s enforced absence, and as we’ve seen in previous season, Tyus Jones is a very competent point guard and leader who can handle the offense until he returns.

Tonight will feature the matchup of Tyus and his brother Tre Jones at the opposing point guard positions. In the past, big brother Ty has had the best of this fraternal rivalry, but Tre Jones has had his share of positive plays, and tonight might be a chance for little brother to steal a little shine from the older Jones. The match up between Jeremy Sochan (if he plays) and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a another encounter that bears watching. Triple J is bigger, but Sochan has shown he’s adept at using is quickness and unorthodox style of play against bigger players to create opportunities for himself. It should be another fun game to watch, and after Wednesday night’s wacky overtime contest against the Mavericks, you never know what to expect, so lets keep watching. Or watch March Madness. Or switch back and forth between the college tournament and tonight’s game. It’ll be fun.

Game Prediction:

Jeremy Sochan will be ejected from the game for pinching the referee for not wearing green on St. Patrick’s day.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

March 17, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.