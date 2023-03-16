Happy birthday to Blake Wesley

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Look on the court — it’s Blake Wesley.

Blake Wesley is lighting the hardwood on fire with his speed and agility. Because of an injury earlier in the season, his emergence has come later than what otherwise would have blown away fans from the get go.

A look at Noah Magora-George’s film study reveals what we are all obsessing about now:

Blake Wesley, drafted 25th by the Spurs last summer, has developed into a formidable member of the Silver & Black. The amount of injuries dealt to the Spurs, as well as the exit of Josh Primo, created a hole just wide enough for Wesley to rip through at full speed on his way to the hoop.

Wesley is celebrating his 20th birthday, triggering what will soon be the end of the teenage trio of 2022 draftees. Both Malaki Branham and Jeremy Sochan turn twenty in May as well. Not necessarily past their prime or ripe for the pasture, but a reminder that time is always of the essence in the career of a ball player.

The former Fighting Irish is making the most of his opportunities this season and with continued growth in San Antonio, he just may be a large part of turning around the Spurs fortunes over the next couple of seasons.

Happy birthday, Blake.

Go back and re-read this article knowing that each time I type “Blake,” I internally pronounce it “Ba-La-Kay”).

