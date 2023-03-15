It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Mavericks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Mavericks are in a tough spot, after acquiring Kyrie Irving to share the backcourt with Luka Doncic, they were expected to make a run at the Western Conference standings, but they’ve been kind of stagnant, losing 9 of their last 12, and slipping to ninth place, near the bottom of the play-in tournament. Both Kyrie and Luka will be out tonight, along with Christian Wood and possibly Tim Hardaway Jr. It’s getting to the point where Jason Kidd might suit up, but the rules prohibit it.

The Spurs will also be short-handed tonight, with Charles Bassey out for the season with an unfortunate patellar injury, and Zach Collins on load management for the second night of a back-to-back, they will probably finally give extended minutes to Sandro Mamukelashvili and hopefully Dominick Barlow will get some burn. Jeremy Sochan has been on a tear lately, and the wounded Mavericks are looking to be yet another team he can tear into on both ends of the court. Devin Vassell has been out of sorts since returning from injury, and tonight would be a good time for him to find his rhythm. There are only 14 games left in the season, and fans only have about three more weeks to watch Spurs basketball. It’s gonna be fun.

Game Prediction:

Jason Kidd will put on a Doncic jersey and try to enter the game in the second quarter. It won’t fool anyone.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

March 15, 2023 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.