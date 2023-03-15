Spurs ride hot hands of Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan in win over the Magic

The Spurs have decided to go full Charlie Kelly and “Wild Card” their way to four wins in their last seven games. The good guys brought the magic against Orlando behind Jeremy Sochan’s 29 points, which led all players. The Spurs’ super rookie also had a double-double, pulling down a game-high 22 boards. Zach Collins contributed 25 points while Devonte’ Graham and Doug McDermott each poured in 15 points.

Sochan and Collins, in particular, each had an uber-efficient shooting night with Sochan making 11-19 shots and Collins converting 10-14. Both young guns also had 3 made three-pointers with the Spurs overall shooting well beyond the arc at 53.7%.

Jeremy Sochan is enjoying a fruitful rookie season, but Zach Collins has stepped up his game ever since the Jakob Poeltl trade. Soaking in all the center minutes he could handle, the rejuvenated big man is proving to the team that he could be a big part of the future. In March, Collins is averaging 18 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. And don’t get me started on that devil-may-care haircut to go along with his solid game.

The number 21 has been very good for the franchise. Sure they made one more three pointer to pad that record, but don’t ruin my narrative, man. The Eagles suck, man.

Speaking of three-pointers, Sochan’s deep shot is looking as fluid as my mood depending on which Pedro Pascal TV show I’m watching. Joyful sorrow? He’s got you covered. Sorrowful joy? PP’s on the case. Sorrowful surrogate TV dad that brings joy to viewers everywhere? Prince Oberyn Martell has never foolishly let his guard down when it comes to the fight for your love.

Got it ✔️ pic.twitter.com/bX81lAimJp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 15, 2023

There’s a good taco place in Seguin, which is where Devin Vassell squared up for this deep shot. Spurs fans have missed Vassell for so long that it might be easy to miss that he’s slowly but surely rounding into shape after a long layoff due to injury. Any proverbial big step forward the Spurs hope to make will certainly involve number 24.

Vassell had a solid 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks as his minutes steadily increase over the course of the final stretch of the regular season.

If you were tired of watching the boys bomb away from three-point land, Vassell has the perfect antidote of weaving through traffic cones of defenders for the teardrop.

Let’s take a moment to remember Spurs great Michael Finley. I enjoyed watching the early Mavericks big three of Steve Nash, Finley, and Dirk Nowitzki—especially when they took down the Utah Jazz in the playoffs. But I was especially happy for Finley when he got a well-deserved ring with the Spurs.

Welcome back, Michael



Tonight the Spurs welcomed back #Spurs50 alum @MichaelFinley! Thanks for stopping by to cheer on the team with us pic.twitter.com/bNKuSaZtw0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 15, 2023

Sochan showed off his springy steps with this beautiful lob and finish. He was so open, he had time to grab a Tim Horton’s cup of coffee. In case you missed it, supposedly the Canadian coffee chain is coming to San Antonio. I would stake my honor as a stranger on the internet in saying that TH is better than Starbucks or Dutch Bros.

Another one pic.twitter.com/YNC9QXlzUr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 15, 2023

Do you ever get tired of seeing Sochan on the fast break for a thunderous dunk? If you said yes, we’ll just assume you didn’t tear up when Ke Huy Quan hugged Harrison Ford onstage at the Oscars. It’s OK to have a hole the size of a Sankara Stone where your heart should be.

And it’s Dr. Jones to you.

Devin Vassell sacrificed some aches and bruises on this and-1, and that’s what we appreciates about you, Devin. Pitter patter, make this free throw matter.

Wheel snipe celly, boys. Ferda.

Blake Wesley! Think of the children, sir. I mean they might be in bed because we can’t decide whether or not to take an hour or add an hour, thereby forever torturing our microwave clocks for eternity, but THINK OF THE CHILDREN.

LET EM HAVE IT, BLAKE pic.twitter.com/Dw8ApBAF3s — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 15, 2023

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the AT&T Center.