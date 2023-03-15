Join the Spurs for Hispanic Heritage Night

From the NBA:

To commemorate NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities, the league is celebrating its 17th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program throughout the month of March. From March 1-15, players will wear celebratory warmup shirts and the league will launch Noches Éne•Bé•A-themed merchandise, while teams will host community activities and recognize the local Hispanic community with in-arena elements and festivities at select games throughout the month.

You may have noticed the Spurs “Somos Los Spurs” warm-up outfits.

Team nights and community activities, which include culturally-relevant musical performances from Latin American artists, in-language digital content, events and special giveaways will accompany each of the featured games:

March 1: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

March 3: Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

March 5: Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers; Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

March 9: Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

March 11: Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

March 13: Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

March 14: Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

March 15: Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls; Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

March 19: Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

March 24: Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks

March 25: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

March 26: San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics

March 28: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

March 29: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

March 30: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

March 31: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers; San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

San Antonio’s culture and community highlight many aspects of Hispanic heritage. From our annual Fiesta celebration through Cinco De may and Diez y Seis, there is no shortage of events in The Alamo City. It would make sense the Spurs are featured multiple times on this list of featured games.

Make your way to the AT&T Center on Sunday as the Spurs host the Atlanta Hawks. See all the special event nights at Spurs.com/promotions or get tickets HERE.

Vaya con dios.

