San Antonio Rides Franchise Record Shooting Night in Victory Over Magic

The nets were on fire in San Antonio tonight. The Spurs set a new franchise-high 22 three pointers, breaking the record set by the 2021 team, who hit 20 on January 5th against the Clippers. The Silver and Black started to look more like the Spurs of old, with unselfish play and “good to great” shot selection in their 132-114 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Spurs were led by their front court, Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan who put up 25 and 29 respectively. Collins got the Spurs started with a hot start in the 1st quarter, hitting three shots from behind the arc, and scoring 13 points. The offense was running through the starting big man in the high and low post, making the defense pay for leaving him open, and banging with the physical Wendell Carter Jr. inside.

The Spurs bench unit let the Magic stick around whenever it took over in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. The Sandro Mamukelashvili on Paolo Banchero matchup was a particularly beneficial one for the Magic in those minutes. Banchero finished the contest with 27 points and 6 rebounds on 11-21 shooting. The bench finished the game with only 1 player having a positive plus minus in significant minutes: Blake Wesley.

The rookie guard was vital in keeping the lead for the Silver and Black when the starters took to the bench in the first half. He looked comfortable reading the defense, making the right plays and finding shooters on kick outs. He finished the game with a career-high 7 assists, and had an emphatic dunk in the second quarter.

LET EM HAVE IT, BLAKE pic.twitter.com/Dw8ApBAF3s — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 15, 2023

The Magic ratcheted up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 4 at one point on some strong offensive rebounding (they had 13 total) and transition buckets, including an awesome behind the back pass from Bol Bol in transition for an open Cole Anthony 3-point basket. The Spurs would finish the half up 67-61.

The Spurs had a killer stretch to start the 3rd quarter, going on a 19-8 run. They did it on stellar ball movement. The starters consistently made the correct reads, finding cutters heading to the basket, and shooters streaking out for threes. San Antonio had 39 total assists, compared to the Magic’s 24. Despite some erratic play from the bench late in the quarter, the Spurs went into the 4th with a nine-point lead.

Gregg Popovich let the bench play it out, not going back to his starters until the 6:30 mark, with a 6-point lead. Some turnovers, and shoddy rebounding let the Magic climb back into a game that seemed to be in control until that point. The starters shut down the Magic in the last 6 minutes, outscoring them 13-7. Jeremy Sochan was the major difference maker down the stretch, with a clutch seal and bucket for 2 one one possession, then a stellar cross court skip pass for a Keita Bates-Diop three that set the record.

Despite being without key playmakers like Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Tre Jones, the Spurs were able to ride some hot shooting to their 18th victory. The young pieces thrived, and Sochan had another poster performance for Spurs fans to hang their hats on.

Game Notes