It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Magic

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

With 15 games left in the season, the Spurs know that they are going to play 15 more games. This one of the earliest eliminations I can remember, but to be fair, for most of my adult life, the Spurs have always been in the playoffs. The most analogous season would be the 1996-1997 season, where the Silver and Black finished 20-62 and got a little lucky in the lottery and drew the first overall pick, picking a generational talent who led the team to a 22 year playoff streak (he was only present for the first 19 of them). It would be pretty cool if history repeated itself 26 years later.

The Magic already have 28 wins, so they’re not a threat to catch the Spurs for one of the bottom three spots, it’s really just the Spurs, Rockets and Pistons now, with the Hornets having an outside shot at it.

The Magic have the likely rookie of the year, Paolo Banchero, and have a number of young studs to round out the roster, with Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony, who always seems to burn the Spurs defense (but then, who doesn’t?). This it the kind of team with speed and athleticism which should score a lot of points on the home team. The Spurs defense seems to be improving, so if the Spurs can have a night where both the defense and offense play well at the same time, it could be an upset for the Silver and Black. Obvious, I know, but we don’t know if it’ll happen until we watch it, so let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Devin Vassell will break out of his slump and celebrate π day by hitting 14 three point shots.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

March 14, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.