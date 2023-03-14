Spurs host “Veteran & Diversity Career Expo”

Today from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. the AT&T Center is hosting a Veteran & Diversity Career Expo.

We’re hiring! Join us this Tuesday, March 14, at the @spurs Veteran & Diversity Expo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the #ATTCenter. Stop by our table to learn about our current job openings and career opportunities. Pre-register here: https://t.co/U5gjHYFBe8 pic.twitter.com/MwoAk7tUG7 — Victory Capital (@VCMtweets) March 13, 2023

Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Spurs fan Ops, Spurs Sales, and the AT&T Center Security are hiring as well as military partners like USAA and vet-owned businesses such as Black Rifle Coffee Company. Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union, Bexar County Military & Veterans Services, and Veteran United also are looking for new team members.

Additionally, local universities Our Lady of the Lake, University of the Incarnate Word, and Texas A&M will be there looking for qualifies applicants.

Companies with a wide variety of needs are also in the mix- Boeing, Code Up, Cavender Auto Group, and Victory Capital have tables.

Check the flier HERE for a full list as well as a form to get a parking pass and some free tickets to a future Spurs home game.

The Spurs always represent community, but the amount of local and national businesses who they bring into the fold continues to expand as the franchise finds new ways to support the current and retired members of our armed services right here in Military City, USA.

