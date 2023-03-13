Austin Spurs are making their way to the AT&T Center

This week in Austin, Texas are the annual SXSW (South By Southwest) Festival. For over a week the streets, bars, and restaurants are flooded with tourists, musicians, and artists in an event that packs the city.

It is also Spring Break throughout much of Texas. What a better week for the Austin Spurs to get out of town and bring their game to the AT&T Center.

In what has now become a tradition, the Austin Spurs make a trip down I-35 to San Antonio and get a taste of the big league.

This Saturday, the Austin Spurs host the Greensboro Swarm in a GF-League match-up.

Greensboro is the G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and the Austin Sours are, of course, our G-League team. But with the state capital overrun but hipsters, it makes sense to relocate for a game.

It also gives the NBA fans an opportunity to see what’s developing just 80 miles away.

Fans in attendance will be treated to a post-game fireworks extravaganza. There’s $3 domestic beer and if you are interested, you can add on a Spurs Legend Bobblehead pack, that is all five River Barge players — Gervin, Robinson, Duncan, Ginobili, and Parker — on tickets over $59.

Click HERE for packages and options.

These games also give the young, hungry G-League players an opportunity to show off their skills to the NBA fans while playing in a larger venue. Past games have featured young stars like Lonnie Walker IV and Drew Eubanks playing larger roles as they developed into full-time NBA teammates.

Expect high energy and a whole lot of fun.

