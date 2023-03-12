San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, Final Score: Shorthanded Spurs Fall in Low-Scoring Affair 102-90

After an inspired win against the Denver Nuggets in game one of their home stand, San Antonio looked to defend their home court and start a winning streak. However, the injury report once again was the Spurs enemy, as key contributors Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones were not able to play. The Silver and Black’s other veterans stepped up in their place, but could not save an off shooting game, as the Spurs fell to the Thunder 102-90. Both teams shot poorly from the field, hitting just 37% of their shots, each.

The Spurs offense struggled to find a flow with no true playmaker on the floor. San Antonio turned the ball over 19 times compared to the Thunder’s 9 turnovers. Zach Collins did his best to fill the role, operating offense from the high post. The big man was the only Spurs player with a positive +/- (+3) scoring 23 points on 50% shooting, adding in 11 rebounds and 4 assists. He also shot 4 of 5 from the three-point line. Devonte Graham also added a scoring punch in the starting 5, adding in 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Keita Bates-Diop provided some energy plays that kept the team in the game when it looked like it might get ugly in the 3rd and 4th quarters. He added in 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Thunder’s promising rookie guard Jalen Williams continued his hot streak, leading OKC with 21 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

The Spurs will be back at it at home against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 14th.