It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Thunder

The Spurs had a nice break before their last game, 4 days off to practice and heal up for their matchup against the Nuggets, who they upset 128-120, partly due to a timely fourth quarter from newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was pressed into service after a somewhat sketchy ejection for Zach Collins, and scored 11 as the Silver and Black held off Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Tonight they face the Thunder, who have beaten the Spurs twice this year, 119-111, and 130-114, both games in OKC. The Spurs will have to play better defense tonight to have a chance to avoid the season sweep, and it’ll be interesting to see if they see the team that gave up 142 points to the Rockets last week, or the team that held the Jazz to 94 a couple of weeks before. The Spurs offense is starting to look competent, and created well against the Nuggets on Friday night. It’s all about the stops, and we’ll see if they can get them tonight. See you in the game thread.

Fun Fact: If the Spurs lose tonight, they will be mathematically eliminated from the play-in tournament. Which means a 100% chance of lottery balls is on the horizon.

After seeing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Sandro Mamukelashvili in the call sheet, the closed-caption operator gives up on typing their names and abbreviates them as SGA and Mamu for the entire game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

March 12, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



