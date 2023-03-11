What We Learned From the Spurs’ Win Over the Nuggets

As someone whose first first-hand “military” experience, as a boy in the 80s, was witnessing soldiers with machine guns patrolling on the other side of the inner-German border, I must admit it took me years to appreciate the military. Because what I just mentioned was, I guess I’m not exaggerating, a traumatizing experience for me. One I can remember vividly. Including the questions I asked my dad. And his answers.

More than ten years later, it must have been in the year 2000, I at least felt terribly excited when a scene of the Cold War movie “Buffalo Soldiers”, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Ed Harris, was filmed in my hometown (for those who know the film: the scene in which the gas station explodes). I tried to catch a glimpse of the production, but not a chance.

I still felt a bit bewildered, though, when I consciously took notice of “military appreciation night” for the first time in an NBA game (I don’t remember when exactly that was). The reason: Next to my experience as a boy, it’s completely unimaginable to have something like this over here in Germany. For good reasons that need no further explanation.

Still, I must admit I’ve grown to feel warmly about military appreciation night in NBA games. What I really like, for example: You can always trust members of the military to just sing the US anthem in tune – and not make an exhibition of your vocal range out of it. So, I liked that before last night’s game. But there was plenty to like even more in what followed.

Takeaways