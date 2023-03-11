Spurs release “Red on Red”

San Antonio recently lost an icon.

In episode 20 “Red on Red,” the newest episode of The Ring of the Rowel takes a deeper dive at the business legend whose smile lit of The Alamo City.

The Spurs docuseries honors the life and legacy of Red McCombs and his instrumental role in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio.

Did you know Red McCombs was from Spur, Texas and that is why the San Antonio basketball team ended up with their moniker?

Did you know Red once owned the Minnesota Vikings?

Were you aware that McCombs built an automotive empire that allowed him to branch out into sports?

Get that and so much more in “Red on Red.” Enjoy Red talking about skipping a cattel scale to watch the Spurs in the playoffs.

