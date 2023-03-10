Spurs assign Blake Wesley to G-League

The San Antonio Spurs announced this morning that rookie guard Blake Wesley has been assigned to the G-League affiliate Austin Spurs. With key contributing guards Tre Jones, Devin Vassell and Romeo Langford returning from injury, the team has found itself with more available players than roster spots, meaning they needed to send a player down to the G-League. Two-way players Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow will be joining him after spending time with San Antonio during their injury struggles.

Spurs announce rookie Blake Wesley has been assigned to Austin.



Wesley and two-way rookies Dom Barlow and Julian Champagnie will be available for Austin when it hosts Greensboro at 7:30 tonight at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 10, 2023

In 21 NBA games, the 19-year-old rookie averaged 4.9 points and 1.5 assists in 15.1 minutes per game. Wesley showed flashes of an athletic point guard who could disrupt offenses on the perimeter with his defensive pressure, and push the pace in transition. Despite some strong play recently, with veterans returning, and the emergence of fellow rookie Malaki Branham, Wesley was the odd man out.

He will have an opportunity to play a larger role for Austin, where he’s played 10 games this season, averaging 19.8 points, 2.7 assists on 42/35/63 shooting splits. There is a chance Wesley sees time with the NBA club again this season, as players may need rest days coming back from injury in the last 17 games of the season. If not, he will be a player to watch in training camp next season, as the battle for backup guard minutes will certainly be a contested one.

The Spurs next game will be against the Western Conference best, Denver Nuggets in San Antonio on March 10th.