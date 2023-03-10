Tre Jones visits Lackland Air Force Base ahead of Military Appreciation Night

Tonight is Military Appreciation Night as the Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets. With San Antonio owning the moniker of Military City USA, it’s an annual tradition unlike any other. (Fortunately, horrible camo uniforms are no longer part of the equation.)

Sponsored by USAA, Military ID holders can get 40% off their tickets, a VIP entrance and $5 parking. The first 1000 ID holders or USAA members who enter through the NE VIP entrance will receive a free rally towel. The night will include performances from the 1st Marine Division Band, and recruits from all branches will their oath of service during halftime.

Like Keldon Johnson did last year ahead of Military Appreciation Night, Spurs point guard Tre Jones recently made a visit to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio to visit with the members of the Air National Guard Wing Unit. He got to try on an gravity flight suit and other other Air Force equipment, sit in the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet, tour a hanger, and visit with Wing unit members

He also presented the unit with a City Edition jersey. (Some aren’t the biggest fans of these jerseys, but they’re better than the sleeved camo ones!)

Thank you to all Pounders and Spurs fans who have served, and if you’re interested in participating, go to Spurs.com/salute.

