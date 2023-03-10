It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nuggets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs haven’t played since Sunday night’s game against the Rockets, and should have almost everyone healthy tonight, depending on who Pop would like to rest. They’ll be facing one of the best teams in the west, and with the likely MVP Nikola Jokic and high scoring guard Jamal Murray leading the charge tonight, this is a tough matchup for the Silver and Black.

The Spurs have shown some signs of improving defense lately, and tonight will be a real challenge to see if they can keep improving. The passing acumen of Jokic means that any defensive mistakes will lead to easy shots for the Nuggets, so the defensive discipline of the Spurs will be tested. Devin Vassell will probably pick up the assignment on Murray, and it’s going to be a fun matchup to watch on both ends. Will the Spurs be rested or rusty tonight? Probably a bit of both, but with 17 games left to watch, it’ll be interesting to see how Pop will manage the rest of the season. Will it be a chance for marginal players to prove themselves by taking bigger roles, or will he focus on getting the starters to improve their understanding and implementation of defensive schemes? Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Sandro Mamukelashvili will block 4 Jokic shots, leading to a bout of Serbian cursing from the Joker, which just confuses Mamu, who is American and was born in New York.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

March 10, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.