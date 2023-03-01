Devin Vassell is “probable” to return on tomorrow against the Pacers

Tomorrow will be one of the happier days the Spurs have had entering a game in quite a while. Not only are they coming off a win for the first time in 16 games, but they are returning home after spending the last four weeks on the road due to the Rodeo Road Trip, and to top it all off, Devin Vassell is listed “probable” for Thursday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. He had missed the last 24 games after having microscopic surgery performed to combat soreness in his left knee.

Tre Jones (foot) is listed as questionable, as is Malaki Branham, who left last night’s game in Utah with a back contusion, and Keldon Johnson, who suffered a foot sprain late after landing on Walker Kessler but played through the pain to help his team secure the victory. Isaiah Roby (ankle), Romeo Langford (thigh) and Khem Birch (knee) remain out due to injury, while Julian Champagnie is on G League assignment.

Spurs injury report vs. Pacers, Thursday night:



Vassell (left knee procedure) is probable. He's been out since since Jan. 2.



Jones (left foot soreness), Johnson (left foot sprain), Branham (lower back contusion) are questionable.



Roby, Langford, Champaigne, Birch are out. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 1, 2023

Vassell last played on January 2 in the Spurs’ loss to the Nets. In 29 games this season, he has averaged 19.4 points, 4 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three on seven attempts per game. His offensive production has been sorely missed, and I’m sure his teammates will love to have him back.