Get in on the Tony Parker memorabilia auction

Thursday, the Spurs return from their annual Rodeo Road Trip, and the first game home is the final in the series of River Barge collection of Spurs Legends Bobbleheads. The first 10,000 attendees will receive the Parker bobblehead.

Tickets for the game are still available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App.

In anticipation of Tony’s newest piece of memorabilia, the Spurs have launched an online auction.

Spurs Give is auctioning autographed memorabilia from Spurs legend and champion Tony Parker. The Tony Parker Memorabilia online auction opens for bidding Thursday, Feb. 23 and runs until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. The auction proceeds benefit Spurs Give to help make camps and clinics more accessible to area youth by expanding programing through Spurs Youth Basketball League and San Antonio FC.

Tony Parker Auction Items

White Association autographed 2014 NBA Championship edition jersey, size 4XL

2015-16 gray Association autographed jersey, size XL

2015-16 black Association autographed jersey, size XL

Autographed 16x20 print of Parker on court vs. Minnesota in 2013. He recorded 31 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in a 104-94 win

Autographed 16x20 print of Parker on court vs. Argentina while playing for the French national team in the 2012 Olympics

