Report: The Spurs have waived Dewayne Dedmon

Dewayne Dedmon’s second stint with the Spurs ended as quickly as it began. After acquiring him and a second-round pick from the Miami Heat for cash considerations two days ago, the Spurs have now waived him, freeing him up to join any other team.

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving center Dewayne Dedmon, freeing him to join another team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Dedmon’s first stint with the Spurs was during the 2016-17 season, but he reportedly left here on not-so-friendly terms and ended his stint in Miami the same way, getting suspended after having an argument with the coaching staff during a game and swatting a massage gun onto the court.

With Dedmon and Jakob Poeltl’s departures, that leaves Zach Collins, Khem Birch (acquired in the Poeltl trade), and two-way player Charles Bassey as the team’s only centers. They still have an open roster spot, which could be used to sign a player off the waiver wires or convert someone like Bassey to a guaranteed contract (which many fans have been clamoring for).