Report: The Spurs have traded Josh Richardson to the Pelicans for Devonte’ Graham and picks

The Trade Deadline is almost here, and the Spurs have made another move, sending Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte’ Graham and four second round picks (2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029), per Shams Charania of The Athletic. (And no, the apostrophe is not a typo.)

The Pelicans are trading Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks to San Antonio, sources said. https://t.co/4DegECWtKW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Richardson was acquired by the Spurs from the Celtics in the Derrick White trade a year ago today. In 21 games for the Spurs last season, he averaged 11.4 points while shooting 44.4% from three and, along with his leadership, he played a big role in their late season push into the play-in tournament. In 42 games for the Spurs this season, he averaged 11.5 points while shooting 35.7% from three.

Graham is a 6’1” point guard who was drafted 34th overall out of Kansas by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 before being immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent three seasons, averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 36.4% from three, albeit just 37.6% from the field overall. His best season came in the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists.

He was traded to New Orleans in August 2021, where he averaged 11.9 points in 63 starts last season, but he has not started a game this season and is only averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 assists. He is currently on the second year of four-year, $47 million contract and is owed about $15 million over the next two seasons (only $2.85 million is guaranteed for the 2024-25 season), so odds are the Spurs are not looking to waive him. He would likely fill in at backup point guard behind Tre Jones.

A big goodbye and thank you is owed to JRich, and welcome to Devonte’!