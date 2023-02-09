Keldon Johnson led multiple Spurs in double figures versus Raptors

Coming off a loss Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, the Spurs came into Toronto Wednesday night they hoping to end a nine-game losing streak. Scoring was a struggle all night, as the Spurs found themselves down by 10 after the first before closing the gap to three after the second, but then another offensive struggle in the third quarter spelled their doom. The Spurs would lose to the Raptors 112-98 and extend the losing streak to 10, but they still had five players score in double-figures.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Did y’all know KJ had limitless range?

KJ knows how to put in on the floor and knows how to finish by any means necessary.

Love to see it pic.twitter.com/himuLWiL7P — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2023

In what could be his last game as a Spur with the trade deadline looming, Josh Richardson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Here he puts the Spurs on the board first with a three.

In what is now his last game as a Spur (due to the trade after the game), Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Here he shows off the nice touch in the lane for a deuce.

Isaiah Roby finished with eight points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals in this one. Here he finishes off the glass over Chris Boucher.

Off the glass pic.twitter.com/eQ4pZdSylG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2023

Meet the Spurs’ starting center until this year’s draft: Zach Collins finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Here he shows off the post moves on Scottie Barnes for the nice finish.

In what could also be his last game for the Silver & Black, Doug McDermott finished with 13 points, three assists, and a board.

Here he takes the dribble handoff from Blake Wesley and drains the trey.

Three-point sniper strikes again pic.twitter.com/XXpM2loSQe — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2023

AND ONE! Keita Bates-Diop finishes the and-one over Precious Achiuwa. He finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Flight 7 coming through! J-Rich not only can shoot from three, but drive in for layups on layups.

JRich to the rim pic.twitter.com/dtP8vj0JuL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2023

How about another J-Rich trey?

Two-man game! Jakob finished under the basket off the J-Rich dump-off pass.

JRich Jak pic.twitter.com/H5tJLe59j0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2023

It’s always pleasing to the eyes whenever a signature Spurs team play breaks out like this. Roby drained the three off the pump fake.

Here’s Dougie’s second three of the game.

Shooters gotta shoot pic.twitter.com/eFZOK2y1Un — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2023

And here is his third to beat the shot clock!

Side Note: It’s kind of surreal to play the Raptors one minute, and then not that long after the game Jakob Poeltl gets traded to Toronto for Khem Birch, a 2024 Top 6 Protected 1st, and a couple of unprotected 2nds. Surely Spurs fans thought that the Spurs could’ve gotten a bigger return, like when it was reported they wouldn’t accept anything less than 2 firsts, but in the end, the market dried up as it got closer to the deadline. I am going to miss Jakob for his contributions on and off the court. He was first thought of as an afterthought from the Kawhi-DeMar trade, but he turned out to be one of the most underrated centers in the league the last couple of seasons. Good luck back in Toronto Jakob!

Anyways, here are the full game highlights.