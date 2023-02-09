Manu Ginobili vs. The Bat

As the Spurs continue their trip down memory lane, a moment cemented in time has taken center stage.

On Halloween 2009, a bat continued to interrupt play while the Spurs were hosting the Sacramento Kings, and Manu Ginobili had enough.

Manu Ginobili is a unique player. His style of play alone would have cemented his popularity, but having an entire country behind him elevated him within the annals of raised him to an iconic status. The bat incident rocked highlight reels and kept his name in the stratosphere for days.

Unfortunately, the bat eventually shook off the stunning of being whacked by #20 and flew off before it could be determined whether it was rabid, forcing Ginobili to endure a series of shots as a preventative measure.

Leave it to Manu to bring rabies awareness to the public.

The Spurs docuseries The Ring of The Rowel released episode 16, “I Am Batman” earlier this week.

As the 50th season of Spurs basketball heads on the road, fans can continue to enjoy content celebrating five decades.

