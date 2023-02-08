San Antonio vs. Toronto, Final Score: Spurs lose tenth straight against Raptors, 98-112

The San Antonio Spurs entered their second game of the Rodeo Road Trip hoping to end their nine-game losing skid against a Toronto Raptors squad that has struggled for the season but has found their footing lately. While Spurs outscored the Raptors by six points across the second and fourth quarters, they struggled with turnovers in the first and third, where they were outscored by ten points in each on the way to a 98-112 loss.

Keldon Johnson led six Spurs in double figures with 22 points, most of which game in the first and fourth quarters. Pascal Siakam had 19 of his 37 points in the first quarter, and Chris Boucher torched the Spurs for 18 points off the bench.

For the Raptors fans’ perspective, visit Raptors HQ.

The Spurs will begin a SEGABABA beginning on Friday at the home of the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off will be at 6:00 PM CT on Bally Sports SW-SA.