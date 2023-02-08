Charles Bassey has been invited to the G League Next Up Game at All-Star Weekend

Spurs center and two-way player Charles Bassey will join Jeremy Sochan at All-Star Weekend after he was invited to participate in the G League Next Up Game in Salt Lake City.

Charles Bassey (@CB_ONES23) is headed to the #GLeagueNextUpGame during #NBAAllStar! The 22-year-old Two-Way big man for the @austin_spurs & @spurs just dropped a career-high 40 points last week. pic.twitter.com/nlBL0Ri1oq — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 7, 2023

The G League Next Up game consists of 24 G League players, including two captains who will draft their respective teams from the remaining pool of players. 10 of the players were selected by fan vote, where Bassey came in fourth, and the remaining 14 were selected by the G League. The two captains are the leader of the fan vote — in this case Luka Garza of the Iowa Wolves and Minnesota Timberwolves — and G League Ignite player/projected second overall pick in the upcoming draft, Scoot Henderson.

The Spurs signed Bassey to a two way contract on October 24 after he was waived by the 76ers, who had drafted him 53rd overall in 2021. He quickly generated excitement among the Spurs fanbase with a huge 33-point outing for the Austin Spurs before getting some extended playing time in San Antonio while Zach Collins was out with a stress fracture in his leg. In a win over the Milwaukee Bucks — which happened to be their only one in that dreaded 1-16 stretch that spanned the entire month of November — Bassey made some NBA history by becoming just the second player ever to have 14 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 assists in less than 20 minutes and the ever to do it off the bench.

Overall, he has appeared in 24 games for San Antonio, averaging 2.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, but lately he has spent all his time in Austin, where he recently exploded for 40-point, 16-rebound performance against the Texas Legends. He hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since January 7.

The Next Up Game game will be on Sunday, February 19 2PM CT and can be viewed on NBATV.

Congrats, Charles!