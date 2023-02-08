EVO Entertainment hosts “The Ring of the Rowel” watch party

Have you been enjoying The Ring of the Rowel docuseries?

There are going to be 50 episodes commemorating the Spurs 50 seasons in San Antonio. And although they are streaming and we are not even 1⁄ 3 of the way done with the episodes released, you can now catch them on the big screen.

San Antonio Spurs partner EVO Entertainment has been showing these in installments at their Schertz location. They grouped the episodes into segments. “The 70s” and “The MTV Years” have already been shown, the latter hosting a post Q&A session with play-by-play guru Bill Schoening, Spurs Senior Director of Broadcasting Mike Kickirillo, and Taylor Hair, Senior Content Producer, who has been a huge part of the culmination of this series.

Depending on the night, EVO additionally advertises “exclusively packaged content, raffles, prizes, guest appearances, & more” in this family-friendly Spurs event.

Tickets are just $5, which will then apply as a $5 food/beverage credit.

Tonight’s showing: “Y2K”

You can catch “Y2K” at the EVO Entertainment in Schertz this tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Click HERE for all the events and ticking information.

