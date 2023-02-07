The Spurs put up a balanced scoring attack in loss to the Bulls

Coming off a loss at home on this past Friday night versus the Philadelphia 76ers, the Spurs looked to start their Rodeo Road Trip with a dub at the United Center versus the Chicago Bulls. After a slow start in the first quarter, the Spurs would rebound in the second and would keep fighting until the fourth. In the fourth, the Spurs got outscored 38-19, and ultimately lost the game 128-104. The defense was once again a huge factor in why the Spurs struggled to win, allowing the Bulls to shoot a blazing 56% from the field. The Spurs are now 0-1 on their Rodeo Road Trip, the season series finishes 1-1, and their losing streak now extends to nine.

Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 21 points on 8/12 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Here he is getting the Spurs started by putting a move on Patrick Williams for the easy finish.

The Mustang with the moves pic.twitter.com/0bPlht5S31 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

KJ knows how to power his way in, this time over Zach LaVine.

Malaki Branham continues to impress. Despite shooting 33% (6/18) from the field, he finished with a nice all-around game: 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The midrange game is on point for Malaki so early in his career.

.@MalakiBranham getting us started in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/KoVUcrCBIr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

Don’t forget he can shoot the three ball too! Here’s one of his three threes from the game.

Josh Richardson finished with 11 points, three assists, and four steals in this one. Here he is getting to his spot for the deuce.

Keita Bates-Diop finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in the game. Here’s his only three of the game coming early in the first.

KBD for 3️⃣!!! pic.twitter.com/mbByrLEETa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

Blake Wesley corner specialist badge? Blake knocks down the corner three despite the great contest from Goran Dragic. He finished with five points, five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Stanley Johnson on the break dumps it off nicely for Zach Collins for an easy finish. Stanley finished with three points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Zach finished with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Stanley ➡️ Zach



Beautiful pass, beautiful finish! pic.twitter.com/mguQ0al7IU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

Tell me, is this deja vu? Stanley with another nice pass to Zach for the finish.

Another Stanley dime to Zach! pic.twitter.com/bxQ5Xa9JFA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

This is why you should always follow your shot. Jakob Poeltl misses the hook shot but follows his shot and finishes under the basket. He finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Jak got it back pic.twitter.com/B56Z4RGnXb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

J-Rich knocks down his only three of the game on the fast break.

KBD’s seen DeMar DeRozan play in practice before. Here he rejects DeRozan’s shot attempt.

AND ONE! Stanley finishes at the basket over Andre Drummond for his only field goal attempt and make for the game.

Doug McDermott finished with six points, three assists, and two rebounds in this affair. Here he knocks down a three off the Jakob handoff early in the fourth.

McBuckets from downtown! pic.twitter.com/4yeDI4WqjH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

This is always a great sight: Pop hugging DeMar right before tip-off. Man, I hope Stephen Jackson and Dejounte Murray don’t see this.

DeMar DeRozan and Gregg Popovich embrace before tipoff in Chicago



DeRozan played for Popovich on the Spurs for three years ❤️pic.twitter.com/3DzfHklmQS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 7, 2023

Anyways, here are the full game highlights.