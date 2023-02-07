What We Learned from the Spurs’ Loss to the Bulls

If basketball was a three-quarter game, the Spurs would have been able to hang their hats on a hard fought loss to a talented team at the start of a long road trip. Unfortunately, there is a crucial 4th quarter that has caused San Antonio problems this season. Zach LaVine and Andre Drummond led the Bulls to a dominant 4th quarter where they outscored the Spurs 38-19. Turnovers and sloppy defensive play caused a Spurs team that seemed to be in control late in the 3rd quarter of play to completely collapse in the last 12 minutes.

For rebuilding teams, it’s necessary to find silver linings, and there were some in Chicago. Keldon Johnson continues to prove himself as a forceful slasher, tallying 21 points on 8/12 shooting from the field. He thrived on straight line drives and dribble handoffs that got his momentum heading to the basket.

With the trade deadline looming this Thursday, Spurs fans may wonder if key contributors such as Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson could be on the way out in exchange for more draft capital to help future editions of the roster. If that ends up being the case, they can expect the team’s defensive woes to carry on in the last third of the season.

