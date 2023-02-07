Report: The Spurs are acquiring Dewayne Dedmon and a second round pick from the Heat

The Trade Deadline is just two days away, and the Spurs have reportedly made their first move, acquiring former Spur Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second round pick from the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2023

Update: Per San Antonio Express News’ Jeff McDonald, the Spurs sending cash considerations in to the Heat, and they are not expected to keep Dedmon. He is owed $4.7 million for the remainder of this season, and his contract is non-guaranteed for next season according to Spotrac.

Couple of relevant details: Spurs are receiving a 2028 second-round pick from Miami, sending the Heat cash considerations.



Spurs are not expected to keep Dedmon on the roster. https://t.co/KGii4YMAQD — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 7, 2023

Dedmon first played for the Spurs during the 2016-17 season, where he appeared in 76 games, averaging 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Known as a late bloomer after having not played basketball until his senior year of high school due to his mother’s religious objections, he went on to play college ball at the University of Southern California and entered the league undrafted in 2013, making his debut with the Golden State Warriors. Since he left the Spurs in 2017, he has played for the Hawks, Kings and most recently the Heat.

What this means for the Spurs going forward — such as if Jakob Poeltl or Zach Collins is on the trading block — is unclear, and they may not even plan on keeping Dedmon (now 33), but if they do keep him, he adds some depth at the center position regardless of where he ends up falling in the rotation.

Welcome back to San Antonio, Dewayne!